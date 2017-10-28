Restaurant Owner Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Female Employee

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) — The co-owner of a Castle Shannon restaurant has been arrested, accused of sexual harassment and assault of a female employee.

Police arrested 55-year-old Amabile Carbonara on Friday at his business, Carbonara’s Restauranton Mount Lebanon Boulevard.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged harassment started back in May.

Investigators say the victim told them that Carbonara repeatedly touched her inappropriately and said inappropriate things to her.

Carbonara is also accused of locking her in his manager’s office last Saturday and trying to take off her clothes.

He has been jailed on charges of indecent assault.

