Wolf Has Little Choice But To Sign Bills For Budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s ugly budget process has left a Frankenstein-like assortment sitting on Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk.

It includes an aggressive gambling expansion bill, a $140 million tax package and $1.5 billion borrowing measure to bail out the state’s finances.

Despite their distaste for it, lawmakers say it puts the state on sound financial footing for the foreseeable future after fighting persistent post-recession deficits.

It props up a $32 billion bipartisan spending package, and could ease whatever fiscal challenges emerge ahead of next year’s election.

Wolf hasn’t said whether he’ll sign the bills.

Wolf was never enthusiastic about borrowing or expanding casino-style gambling. But Republican lawmakers preferred it over tax increase and the gambling bill was packed with pet provisions to bring cash to legislators’ districts.

It’s left Wolf little choice.

