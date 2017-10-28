HERE WE GO! Steelers-Lions Preview | Injury Report | Bryant Benched | Opponent Profile | Todd Haley Responds To Criticisms | More Steelers
TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Last-Minute Costume Ideas | Pa.'s Most Popular Halloween Candy | Mt. Pleasant Residents Say ‘No Bag, No Problem’ To Out-Of-Town Trick-Or-Treaters

Man Barricades Himself In Mt. Oliver Home, Throws Bricks At Police

Filed Under: Aggravated Assault, Amy Wadas, Mt. Oliver, SWAT

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MT. OLIVER (KDKA) — A man barricaded himself inside his Mt. Oliver home and threw bricks at police Saturday night.

Police were called to a home on Ormsby Avenue for a mental health warrant.

The 50-year-old man barricaded himself inside his home when police arrived.

When police started to enter the house, Mt. Oliver Police Chief Matthew Juzwick says the man started throwing bricks at the officers. No officers were injured.

SWAT was then called to the scene.

Officers entered the home and found the man hiding on the second floor. Officers were able to corner the man in a bedroom when he tried to flee, and he was taken into custody.

Police say they found kitchen knifes in a bedroom and more bricks at the top of the stairs. The man also had some tools and a small knife in his pocket.

The man was transported to a local hospital to be checked out. He is facing aggravated assault charges.

Police are not yet releasing the man’s name.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch