Man Barricades Himself In Mt. Oliver Home, Throws Bricks At Police

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MT. OLIVER (KDKA) — A man barricaded himself inside his Mt. Oliver home and threw bricks at police Saturday night.
Police were called to a home on Ormsby Avenue for a mental health warrant.
The 50-year-old man barricaded himself inside his home when police arrived.
When police started to enter the house, Mt. Oliver Police Chief Matthew Juzwick says the man started throwing bricks at the officers. No officers were injured.
SWAT was then called to the scene.
Officers entered the home and found the man hiding on the second floor. Officers were able to corner the man in a bedroom when he tried to flee, and he was taken into custody.
Police say they found kitchen knifes in a bedroom and more bricks at the top of the stairs. The man also had some tools and a small knife in his pocket.
The man was transported to a local hospital to be checked out. He is facing aggravated assault charges.
Police are not yet releasing the man’s name.