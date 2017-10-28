TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
Plane Carrying Oklahoma City Thunder Dents Nose After Striking Bird

Filed Under: Oklahoma City Thunder

CHICAGO (AP) – Delta Airlines officials say a charter flight carrying the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team from Minneapolis to Chicago apparently encountered a bird when it was landing.

The early Saturday incident on Delta 8935 to Midway International Airport prompted several players, including Carmelo Anthony , Josh Huestis , and Steven Adams , to post photos on social media showing the caved-in nose of their plane. Adams’ Twitter post said “we had a rough flight to say the least.”

Delta Airlines spokeswoman Elizabeth Wolf said Saturday morning that maintenance is evaluating the situation. She says the Boeing 757-200 landed without incident.

A spokesperson for the team tells The Oklahoman newspaper that all of their players, staff and coaches were safe. The team plays the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

