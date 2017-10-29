Mountain Ski Resorts See First Season Snowfall

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
LAUREL HIGHLANDS (KDKA) – The first sign that winter is surely on the way has arrived in the form of snow in the mountains.
Both of our local ski resorts reported snow on Sunday.
Hidden Valley Resort shared photos on their Facebook page of snow falling at their lodge, on the slopes and chairlift.
Seven Springs tweeted out a video of fresh powder on the deck of their lodge Sunday.
— Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) October 30, 2017
Although there’s no measurable snow in the 7-day forecast, winter weather will be here soon!
Neither of the resorts have yet announced their opening day for ski slopes.