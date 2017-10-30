TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties

Science Center Adding Miniaturized Primanti’s To Railroad Display

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Primanti Bros. is getting miniaturized.

A tiny version of Pittsburgh’s most famous sandwich shop is being added to the miniature railroad display at the Carnegie Science Center.

The Science Center will show off the new addition next month.

It’s the latest historic installation for the annual display.

Along with Primanti’s, there are also tiny replicas of Fallingwater, the Mon Incline, Forbes Field, Punxsutawney Phil at Gobbler’s Knob and more.

According to the Science Center, the display includes 105 animations, more than 250,000 tiny trees, as well as aircraft, automobiles, trucks and even horse-drawn vehicles.

The exhibit opens for the season on Nov. 20.

For more information, visit the Science Center’s website here.

