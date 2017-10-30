Report: Former Duquesne University Basketball Player Facing Rape Charges

HERE WE GO! Steelers-Lions Recap | Bryant Benched | Todd Haley Responds To Criticisms | More Steelers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former Duquesne University basketball player is reportedly facing rape charges in connection with an alleged dorm room assault.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the incident happened on Sept. 1, when the victim met 19-year-old Nick Washington at a party.

The victim and a friend left the party with Washington and one of his friends and went back to campus. There, the victim became separated from her friend and asked to use Washington’s cell phone charger.

While in his dorm room, Washington allegedly raped the victim.

Washington, a Puerto Rico native, is now facing a list of charges including, rape, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault.

He has since been removed from Duquesne University’s basketball roster.

