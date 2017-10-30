Police: Man Steals Wallet At Magistrate’s Office, Uses Cash To Pay Fine

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is accused of stealing a woman’s wallet at the Allegheny Township magistrate’s office Thursday afternoon and using her cash to pay a fine.

Police were called to the magistrate’s office for a report of a stolen wallet around 2 p.m. Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman set her wallet down on a counter while she was at the window doing business and then left. She then realized she forgot her wallet and returned to the office.

When she asked office workers if they had seen her wallet, they looked at security footage to see if they could find it.

The criminal complaint says surveillance footage clearly shows a man sliding the wallet towards himself and putting it in the front pocket of his sweatshirt while looking around. The man then enters the public bathroom several times before going to pay on a fine with cash and leaving the office.

The man was known to police as 31-year-old Steve Rago, of Vandergrift. When an officer called Rago and told him what was on the surveillance footage, Rago said he would come to the magistrate’s office and return the wallet.

When he did, the woman found there was $100 missing from her wallet. Police say Rago said he would go home and get the rest of the money.

Rago is facing theft charges.