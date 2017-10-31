Amazon Opens One-Day Pickup Location On University Of Pittsburgh Campus

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Amazon has opened a new, convenient pickup location in Pittsburgh.

According to officials, the facility opened Tuesday and is located at 209 Oakland Avenue on Pitt’s campus.

Customers will be able to pickup or return packages. According to a press release, the facility “provides customers peace of mind with safe, secure options for retrieving Amazon orders and staff on-site to assist when necessary.”

But, there’s an added bonus for Amazon Prime members. Those members will receive free one-day pickup on millions of items. Orders placed by 10 p.m. will be available at the location the next day.

This is the 32nd location to open in the United States and the second of which to open in Pennsylvania.

It will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 9 p.m. on weekends.

Watch the KDKA-TV News at 6 p.m. for Jon Delano’s full report on how to make the most of this new service!