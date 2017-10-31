Company Claims Finding Perfect Pair Of Jeans Just Got Easier

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Finding a pair of jeans that fit perfectly can be tricky.
However, an online company is promising to give you a leg up to find that perfect pair.
The company, Like A Glove, says smart leggings are the key. The leggings have sensors that take your measurements.
Your numbers are sent to an app on your smartphone, and then you can start shopping.
The app even shows you jeans that should fit from dozens of stores.
It’s worth noting that the smart leggings are about $80.
The app is available on both Apple and Android devices.
