Youth Group Turns Night Known For Mischief Into A Time For Doing Good

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People call the night before Halloween “Devil’s Night,” when young people sometimes do mischievous things. But a group of young people is celebrating the night in an entirely different way.

The Saint Joseph Youth Ministry is calling it “Saints And Heroes Night.”

Inside Saint Joseph Catholic Church in O’Hara Township, Jack Shaw explained what to expect to a group of teenagers about to tackle a new mission.

“One of the problems you have when someone is on the streets and homeless is that they don’t have an address to get welfare,” said Shaw.

One of the young people involved was excited to try to make a difference.

“Talking about the homeless is one thing, but to see it and help, it’s nice to know we can make a difference,” said Theresa Hendrick, who is a high school junior.

Once Downtown, they met with Dr. Jim Withers from Operation Safety Net who has been nationally recognized for helping the homeless in Pittsburgh with medical needs.

Then, on this “Devil’s Night,” instead of causing trouble or making mischief, these young people spent the evening making a difference for those who could use some help by passing out blankets and coats to the homeless.

Jim Hulick who has been living in his car for two years says it’s help like this that’s made an incredible difference.

“It’s just a show of love,” said Hulick.

This doesn’t end for Saint Joseph. The young people will be selling items in the coming weeks to raise money to help the homeless.