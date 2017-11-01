Boy Hit Years Earlier By Hunter’s Bullet Passes Away From Meningitis

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The boy that was struck by a hunter’s stray bullet in 2014 has passed away from Meningitis.

Shayne Iverson, 3, of Saltsburg, had been struggling from complications since being struck by a bullet as a newborn baby.

Shayne’s mother, Stefanie Iverson, reported via Facebook that he “is at peace now” and passed away peacefully in her arms with his dad there on Nov. 1.

She said, “I am comforted by knowing that he is in heaven where he can see and walk and talk, where he feels no pain. That little boy was my life and I tried my hardest to give him a full, happy life.”

Shayne was just 5-days-old and had just arrived home from the hospital when he was shot. He was being held by his father, Jeremie, as they sat on the sofa. Then, suddenly, a stray bullet from a hunter’s rifle went through the front window of the family’s trailer.

Two men were hunting red tag deer on a farm right across the road from the Iverson’s home.

The baby’s father was grazed in the stomach.

Shayne was struck in the head, and it exited out of his eye socket. He suffered from blindness in one eye in the years ahead.

Shayne was 3-years-old, when on Oct. 28, his mother shared via Facebook that she had to take him via ambulance to the ER at Children’s Hospital with a temperature of 104.5. Shane passed away from Meningitis on Nov. 1.

His mother closed off her post by saying, “My heart will forever be broken. I miss my bubba so much.”

A GoFundMe account had been previously setup for Shayne and had reached over $11,000 in 14 months. You can find that link here.

You can also follow the Prayers For Shayne Iverson group here.