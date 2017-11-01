17-Year-Old Boy Wounded In East Deer Twp. Shooting, Hospitalized

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
EAST DEER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A teenage boy is in the hospital after he was shot Wednesday night in East Deer Township.
The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Cambria Hill Road.
According to Allegheny County Police, the 17-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was taken to a local hospital.
There’s no word on his condition, but police say his injuries aren’t life threatening.
Allegheny County Police are investigating the incident.
