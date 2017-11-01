PWSA Audit Uncovers ‘Lack Of Leadership’ & ‘Years Of Mismanagement’

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Years of mismanagement, a lack of leadership and impaired decision making are some of the findings of an audit of the Pittsburgh Water Sewer and Authority.

The findings were released by Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale Wednesday morning.

The audit was ordered after several recent problems with the PWSA, including issues at a reservoir, concerns about chemical test results and more.

“Everyone — customers, PWSA, even city officials — knows and acknowledges PWSA has extreme financial, management, infrastructure and water quality problems,” DePasquale said. “PWSA customers are tired of hearing how broken everything is and want to start hearing about how the system is going to be fixed.”

Auditors also discovered that there had been more than 3,500 pipe breaks since January 2014. Auditors also found that the PWSA hasn’t been able to bill for roughly 50 percent of the water it produces due to leaky pipes. Additionally, those leaky pipes can’t be found.

