Heroin Wrapped In Rubber Glove Found In W. Va. Child’s Halloween Candy

Filed Under: Halloween, Heroin

OAK HILL, W.Va. (AP) – Police say heroin was found in a child’s trick-or-treat bag in West Virginia.

Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman told news outlets that the 3-year-old girl’s mother found a dark substance wrapped in a glove, and called police. Preliminary results from a field test revealed it was heroin.

No one was hurt. The mother, Stacey Norris, told WOAY-TV she initially thought the glove was the result of someone playing a joke.

Police say they will send the substance to the State Police Crime Lab in Charleston for official confirmation. There are no suspects at this time.

The chief said the substance likely came from Hidden Valley, an area where hundreds of children go trick-or-treating each Halloween.

