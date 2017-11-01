Police Looking For Cop Impersonator In Irwin

By Paul Martino
IRWIN (KDKA) — Police are looking for a man who is pretending to be a cop in Westmoreland County.

They say the driver of a dark-colored car with a red, flashing light tried to stop a female driver in Irwin.

The woman says she became suspicious when the man tried to get her out of her car, so she drove to a friend’s house and called police.

“We don’t take people out of their car until some point later in the stop. Unless it’s necessary to get them out of the car,” said acting North Huntingdon Police Chief Rodney Mahinske. “We like to keep them in the car because you can watch them a lot easier.”

Police say impersonators are often looking to commit sexual assault.

They’re looking for a white male in his 20s.

He was wearing dark clothing, resembling a uniform, but without any patches.

