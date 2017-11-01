‘Creepy’ New Brighton Burglary Suspect Arrested

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW BRIGHTON (KDKA) — The video is creepy. His face uncovered, but he was wearing a hoodie. The suspect, caught on surveillance video, is seen sneaking around a couple’s property in Beaver County.

The video shows him first casing the place, then peeping through windows, and roaming through Lisa and Michael Ferguson’s home in New Brighton back on Oct. 22.

At the exact same time, the couple was throwing a Halloween party. They had no idea there was an intruder in the house, while they were mingling with guests.

Police said the suspect ended up stealing cash from a wallet and he ransacked a safe.

Investigators were able to quickly come up with the burglar’s identity. His name is Kreigh Moore, 29, and officials have been keeping the Fergusons posted on the progress of the investigation.

On Wednesday, the couple said police told them that Moore had been arrested.

Lisa Ferguson told KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti that she and her husband were relieved when police said they nabbed the suspect, and now, they can go back to their normal routine again and not be afraid.

It turns out, this is not the first time Moore was arrested on burglary charges.

KDKA has learned Moore, back when he was 21-years-old, was arrested on similar theft charges after a number of break-ins in the Rochester area. Unable to post bond following his arrest, he was taken to the Beaver County Jail.