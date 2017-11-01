Penn State Alerts Students To Problems With Mail

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Some Penn State students say they either haven’t gotten mail or their mail has been tampered with.
The university says some of the tampering occurred before the items reached the university, and some mail hasn’t been delivered at all.
The university says students who are missing mail or received mail that was tampered with should submit a claim with the Postal Service.
