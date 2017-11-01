WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Penn State Alerts Students To Problems With Mail

Filed Under: Penn State, Penn State University, Postal Service, PSU, State College

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Some Penn State students say they either haven’t gotten mail or their mail has been tampered with.

The university says some of the tampering occurred before the items reached the university, and some mail hasn’t been delivered at all.

The university says students who are missing mail or received mail that was tampered with should submit a claim with the Postal Service.

For more information, visit this link: https://housing.psu.edu/feature/us-mail-alert

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch