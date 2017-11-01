End Of An Era: Quaker Steak And Lube Discontinues All You Can Eat Wings

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s an end to an era as restaurant Quaker Steak and Lube says they are discontinuing their all you can eat wing night.

Workers at the restaurant were told that the price of wings were just too high to continue the Tuesday night all you can eat option.

In its place, Quaker Steak says they will be offering new “$10 Tuesdays” meal deals.

In a press release, the restaurant says:

“Our restaurant guests want to be able to eat out and enjoy great food that’s affordably priced, in a welcoming and fun atmosphere,” said John Ponczoch, Senior Vice President of TravelCenters of America and leader of the TA Restaurant Group, which operates and franchises Quaker Steak & Lube.

There are some 50 Quaker Steak restaurants across the country, the restaurant is based in Sharon.

The company was acquired by TravelCenters of America after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2015.

All you can eat wing night has always been a staple at the restaurant.

“I grew up with all you can eat wings, it was a staple of my childhood,” one customer said.

As you can imagine, users are taking to social media to voice their complaints.

I just want to inform everyone that Quaker Steak no longer has the all you can eat wings every Tuesday.. I found this out the hard way. 😓 — Trevor Byrd (@trevorbyrd) November 1, 2017

Quaker Steak getting rid of all you can eat wings officially broke my heart — Riles (@RilesToThe61) October 31, 2017

KDKA reached out to Quaker Steak and Lube and TravelCenters of America for more information about the cancellation and are waiting to hear back.

The announcement comes as the price of chicken wings skyrockets.

Buffalo Wild Wings has abandoned half-priced wings on Tuesdays.

The Bigham Tavern says they can no longer sell them for 50 cents on their Wednesday wing night.