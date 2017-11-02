WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Pittsburgh Dentist Charged With Distributing Hydrocodone, Oxycodone

Daniel Garner, Oxycodone

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh dentist is being charged with distributing drugs outside of his professional practice.

Forty-five-year-old Daniel Garner, who practiced in Pittsburgh, is accused of distributing hydrocodone and/or oxycodone on almost 200 occasions between November 2012 and June 2015.

Acting United States Attorney Soo C. Song announced Thursday that Garner had been indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple charges.

The indictment also alleges that Garner intentionally used and maintained his dental office for the purpose of unlawfully distributing controlled substances.

Garner is also accused of committing health care fraud between February 2010 and August 2015 and omitting material information from an application for a Drug Enforcement Agency registration number in 2016.

The DEA and the FBI conducted the investigation that led to Garner’s prosecution.

