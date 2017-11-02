Kennywood Getting Ready For Annual Holiday Lights Celebration

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood is, once again, inviting you to the park for its annual Holiday Lights display.

The Christmas celebration begin Nov. 24 and will run on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the year.

The park will be decorated with nearly two million lights.

There will also be performances by local choirs and rides on the Gingerbread Express. Santa will be there, too, and plenty of other food favorites and other entertainment.

For more information on times and ticket prices, visit Kennywood’s website at this link.

