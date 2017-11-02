Holiday Pop-Up Shops, Karaoke Contest Among New Additions To Light Up Night

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Downtown Pittsburgh for the Holidays begins Nov. 17 with the Comcast Light Up Night.

“This is such a great, great tradition in Pittsburgh that people look forward to every year for generations,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, “when a few hundred thousand of our friends all descend upon the beautiful downtown that we have.”

New this year — five holiday pop-up shops, a holiday karaoke contest, seven tree lightings and activities for children and families. National recording artist Andy Grammer will be on the mainstage.

“We can’t wait to see everybody on the Ft. Duquesne Boulevard on Comcast Light Up Night,” said radio personality Zak Szabo. “It’s going to be awesome.”

“Andy Grammer has had five top 10 hits, and it was really exciting to get him to come and do the show. It’s our fourth year and he’s the biggest act we’ve had by far,” added Szabo.

There will be free rides to holiday hotspots, horse-drawn carriage rides, the return of the Peoples Gas Holiday Market and free parking on Saturdays, starting Nov. 25. Even Santa is excited.

“Well Lisa, you know Pittsburgh is a big Christmas town,” Santa said. “They love Christmas in Pittsburgh, and that’s what I look forward to the most, the smiles on the people and the happy children.”

KDKA’s Lisa Washington asked Santa, “Do you have the list of Pittsburghers who’ve been naughty? Is it long this year?”

Santa replied, “Well, not that long, you’d be surprised. Not that long at all. The good list is way, way longer.”

Downtown Pittsburgh for the Holidays will last for five weeks in the city’s Golden Triangle. It begins in just 15 days.