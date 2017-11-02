Seasonal Workers Needed At Pittsburgh-Area USPS Distribution Centers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With holidays quickly approaching, the United States Postal Service is in need of seasonal workers at Pittsburgh-area distribution centers.
There are open positions in Warrendale at the Network Distribution Center and the Pennwood Place — Processing and Distribution Center, both in the Thornhill Industrial Park.
Seasonal workers are also needed at the Pittsburgh Processing and Distribution Center and Annex on the North Side.
Casual mail handlers will earn $16 per hour.
Interested applicants should go to usps.com/careers, start an eCareer profile, search for “Pittsburgh” in the job opportunities tab and attach the eCareer profile to the vacant position.
Applicants will be contacted via email.