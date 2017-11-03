Police: Audio Equipment Valued At Thousands Dollars Stolen From Wilkinsburg Church

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Police are investigating after someone broke into a church in Wilkinsburg and stole thousands of dollars worth of audio equipment.

According to police, the incident happened at the Bible Chapel Church on Ross Avenue over the weekend.

(Photo Courtesy: Wilkinsburg Police)

Police have released surveillance video, which shows a man walking through the church with a flashlight and attempting to open doors.

Police are expected to release more details on Friday.

