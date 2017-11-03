Furry Tails: Pistachio & Sweetie Pie Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Pistachio

Animal Friends

Pistachio has never had a forever home. He’s a cute little bunny with an independent streak and he’s looking for a kind and patient family!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Pistachio is a handsome Havana who came to Animal Friends after he was found as a stray. He is a courageous boy who is always ready for adventures in new areas. Because he started life as a stray rabbit, with no human interaction, Pistachio is still learning to trust humans. Being picked up and held is still a little scary for him, but he welcomes petting as he sits next to you on the floor. This strong, independent guy needs a home that will be patient with him and understand that being an indoor rabbit is a new experience for him. If you are ready to show this great guy how wonderful being a pampered pet can be, come meet with him today!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Sweetie Pie

Orphans of the Storm

Look at that face staring up at you! Just like her name, this cat is one Sweetie Pie! She’d love to find a forever home with a kind and loving family.

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi! I’m Sweetie Pie! I am a Siamese mix with the most beautiful blue eyes! I was given my name by a volunteer because of my wonderful personality! I love attention (on my own terms). At first, I was shy in the cat room and hid out under the cage bank for several weeks. Slowly, I ventured out and am now brave enough to hang out on the kitty loft looking out the window with my buddy! I get along with the many other fine felines in the cat room. I also enjoy it when the volunteers & staff visit and pet me. For more info or to meet Sweetie Pie, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

