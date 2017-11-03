WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Pennsylvania Cities Weigh Value Of Possible New Mini-Casinos

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s new gambling expansion law is already triggering debate in communities across the state about whether they should try luring one of 10 new mini-casinos allowed under the law, or ban them.

The state’s 10 largest casinos will be able to start bidding in January on licenses allowing up to 750 slot machines and 30 table games at satellite locations which cannot be within 25 miles of a competing casino.

Cities such as York, Lancaster, Reading, Johnstown, Altoona, Williamsport and State College could be targets.

Municipalities have until Dec. 31 to vote to keep casinos out.

Lancaster’s mayor says he’ll probably recommend a casino ban, even though host communities get a cut of the profits. On the other hand, officials in Lawrence County on the Ohio border want a casino.

