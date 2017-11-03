WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Pirates Exercise Club Option On McCutchen For 2018

Filed Under: Andrew McCutchen, Chris Stewart, Indianapolis, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Wade LeBlanc

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced roster moves Friday including exercising the club option for outfielder Andrew McCutchen during the 2018 season.

In 2017, Andrew McCutchen had 570 at-bats with 94 runs, 159 hits, 28 home runs, 88 RBI’s and a .279 batting average.

The Pirates have declined club options on Christ Stewart and Wade LeBlanc for 2018.

Leblanc has also been out-righted to Indianapolis.

