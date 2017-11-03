Pirates Exercise Club Option On McCutchen For 2018

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
The Pittsburgh Pirates announced roster moves Friday including exercising the club option for outfielder Andrew McCutchen during the 2018 season.
In 2017, Andrew McCutchen had 570 at-bats with 94 runs, 159 hits, 28 home runs, 88 RBI’s and a .279 batting average.
The Pirates have declined club options on Christ Stewart and Wade LeBlanc for 2018.
Leblanc has also been out-righted to Indianapolis.