Plenty Of Freebies On National Sandwich Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friday, November 3 is National Sandwich Day and a number of restaurants are offering deals for their customers.

Quiznos’ most popular sub, the 8″ Classic Italian is $5 at participating locations.

Subway is offering a free sub to any customer who purchases any sub and a 30 oz. drink.

Don't miss out on #NationalSandwichDay! Be one of the first 50 to order any size Hook & Ladder this Friday and receive a pin & special offer pic.twitter.com/2sLHmlUEOF — Firehouse Subs (@FirehouseSubs) November 2, 2017

Firehouse Subs locations are handing out pins and a special offer to the first 50 customers who order a Hook & Ladder sub.

Tomorrow is National Sandwich Day. Download the Capriotti's App to celebrate with a free upsize from small to medium tomorrow. #CAPAddicts! pic.twitter.com/HCjtpxjYp6 — Capriotti's (@capriottis) November 2, 2017

Capriotti’s is offering free upgrades from small to medium on all sandwiches.

Finally, DiAnoia’s Eatery in Pittsburgh’s Strip District has created something special for National Sandwich Day. The Soft Shell Crab “PLT” is a sandwich made with crispy soft shell crab, oregano aioli, tomato, lettuce and pancetta on a house-made Kaiser roll.