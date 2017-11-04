Police: 2-Week-Old Ohio Girl Dies After Being Bitten By Family Dog

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities say a 2-week-old girl has died after being attacked by a family dog in Cleveland.

Police say the infant was bit shortly before 7 p.m. Friday and died about two hours later at a hospital.

The Cleveland police homicide unit, which is called to all deaths involving young children, is investigating.

Police haven’t released the infant’s name or other details about what happened.

