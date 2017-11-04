Veterans Bridge Re-Opens After Overnight Fire, Ramp Work Proceeds

The Veterans Bridge has re-opened after an overnight fire under the bridge. Construction on 28-northbound ramp proceeded.

Construction on the ramp from The Veterans Bridge to 28-Northbound will keep the ramp closed until 3 pm Saturday.

The Veterans Bridge and ramp to 28 Northbound were both closed Saturday morning as crews put out the fire.

PennDOT confirmed no structural damage from the fire.

The Veterans Bridge re-opened to traffic later Saturday morning.

The fire began in a homeless camp along Progress Street near the bridge.

