Tornado Warning Issued In Beaver County

BEAVER (KDKA) — A tornado warning was issued for Beaver County on Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service says west central Beaver County is under a tornado warning until 7:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Calcutta, Ohio, around 7:17 p.m.

Southeastern Columbiana County in east central Ohio is also under a tornado warning.

The severe storm will be near Beaver Falls, New Brighton and Beaver around 7:40 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for parts of Beaver, Indiana, Butler, Armstrong and Jefferson counties until 8:30 p.m.

