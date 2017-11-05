Boeser Gets Hat Trick As Canucks Beat Penguins 4-2

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Rookie Brock Boeser had three goals and an assist, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

It was Boeser’s first career hat trick. Bo Horvat had a goal and three assists for Vancouver (7-4-2), and Sven Baertschi also had three assists.

Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves as the Canucks snapped a two-game slide where they scored just one combined goal in consecutive home losses.

Jake Guentzel and Greg McKegg scored for Pittsburgh (8-6-2), and Matt Murray made 17 stops.

The Penguins tied it at 2 at 4:49 of the third period when McKegg tipped home his second of the season. But Boeser scored his fifth goal of the season just 1:07 later after taking a feed from Horvat in the slot and ripping a shot against the grain, glove side on Murray.

The goal came moments after Patric Hornqvist hit the post behind Markstrom.

