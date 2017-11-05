Prosecutor: Fentanyl Seized In Bust Enough To Kill Entire City

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio county prosecutor says the amount of fentanyl seized from three California men last month was enough to kill the entire population of Columbus.

A Franklin County grand jury on Friday indicted Joel Lassiter, Luis Delgado and Rashaad Williams on aggravated drug trafficking and drug possession charges. Court records don’t indicate whether they have attorneys.

Authorities say the men were arrested Oct. 25 by a drug task force in a Columbus hotel parking lot where 2 kilograms (4.5 pounds) of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, was found in the trunk of a car.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says a fatal dose of fentanyl is just 2 or 3 milligrams. The population of Columbus is about 860,000 people.

