Boil Water Advisory Issued In Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Bethel Park will be under a boil water advisory for the next 48 hours.
The Bethel Park Police Department reported on their Facebook page that the Pennsylvania American Water Company issued a 48-hour boil water advisory for all Bethel Park residents.
The water is safe for bathing and washing clothes. Residents must boil their water before drinking it or using it for cooking.
A water buffalo will be set up in the Community Center parking lot on Park Avenue.
The reason for the boil water advisory has not yet been made available.