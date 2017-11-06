Comcast Users Nationwide Report Massive Internet Outage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you are having trouble with your Comcast internet service, you’re not alone.

An apparent nationwide outage has led to Comcast’s Xfinity internet service slowing down for users.

Thousands across the nation, including here in the Pittsburgh area, have reported the outage.

On Twitter Comcast says: “Some customers are having issues with their XFINITY Internet service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix.”

The website Downdector, which tracks outage reports, says that 66% of users have reported an issue with their Comcast internet service.

Comcast says it was an “external network issue” and that they should have it almost resolved for customers.