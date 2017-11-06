Property Tax Amendment Up For Vote, But It Comes With A Catch

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Voters who do show up to the polls on Tuesday will have an opportunity to vote on amending the state Constitution to open the door to eliminating property taxes in Pennsylvania.

But, there is a catch, and it’s a bit confusing.

It has gotten very little attention, but there is a constitutional amendment on the ballot this Election Day that has the potential to reduce property taxes dramatically, but at a price.

It’s called the Homestead Exclusion Amendment, and if approved by voters, it lets the state legislature pass a law allowing local municipalities, school districts and counties to exclude the entire assessed value of your home from property taxes.

Local government could reduce or eliminate property taxes entirely for homeowners.

But here’s the rub, those same local governments would have to find a way to replace that property tax — a higher income tax, or a sales tax, or a tax on something else.

Opponents say a “no” vote will keep that from happening. Voting “yes” means a chance to reduce or end property taxes.

The choice is yours.