2 Found Dead In Flooded Erie Home After Severe Storm

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say two people have died after a home flooded and partially collapsed in Pennsylvania during a severe storm with straight line winds and heavy rain.

Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone says that there was eight feet of water inside the house when firefighters arrived Sunday night. Scuba divers found the men’s bodies.

Erie County’s emergency management coordinator, Dale Robinson, told the Erie Times-News that it’s too soon to tell whether the damage was caused by a tornado. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for the county earlier in the evening.

Nearly three inches of rain had fallen by 9 p.m. Sunday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

