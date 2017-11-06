WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
DEADLY CHURCH SHOOTING: Texas Governor: 26 Killed In Deadliest Mass Shooting In State History | Live Streaming Coverage From CBS News

3 Men Cited After Photos Show Opossum Being Kissed, Given Beer

Filed Under: David Mason Snook, Game Commission, Michael Robert Tice, Morgan Scot Ehrenzeller

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Pennsylvania officials say three men have been cited over social media photos showing a group giving beer to an opossum and kissing it.

The state Game Commission issued summary violations against the three on Thursday for unlawful possession of wildlife and disturbing wildlife.

The defendants are 18-year-old Michael Robert Tice, of Newport; 19-year-old David Mason Snook, of Reedsville; and 20-year-old Morgan Scot Ehrenzeller, of McAlisterville.

opossum beer2 3 Men Cited After Photos Show Opossum Being Kissed, Given Beer

(Photo Courtesy: Philly.com/Snapchat)

The episode occurred last weekend in Bloomsburg, where Ehrenzeller is a student at Bloomsburg University.

Authorities say Tice kissed and held the animal while Snook poured beer on its head and in its mouth.

Ehrenzeller and Snook didn’t return messages seeking comment. A phone listing for Tice couldn’t be located.

The Game Commission has said the animal ran off afterward.

The university has also launched an investigation of its own. Last week, they issued a statement, which read in part: “We are taking this matter very seriously and do not condone the actions depicted on social media.”

Meanwhilean online petition on Change.org is calling for stiff penalties for Ehrenzeller’s actions. As of Monday morning, the petition had 38,000 signatures.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch