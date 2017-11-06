Police Seek Missing Squirrel Hill Man

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are asking for help from the public finding a missing Squirrel Hill man.
According to Pittsburgh Police, 51-year-old John McCaffrey hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday when he spoke with a friend on the phone.
McCaffrey is described as being 6-feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, has blue eyes and wears glasses.
He drives a silver-colored Mercedes-Benz coupe.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.