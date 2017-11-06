Police Seek Missing Squirrel Hill Man

SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under: Missing Person, Pittsburgh Police, Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are asking for help from the public finding a missing Squirrel Hill man.

According to Pittsburgh Police, 51-year-old John McCaffrey hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday when he spoke with a friend on the phone.

McCaffrey is described as being 6-feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, has blue eyes and wears glasses.

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

He drives a silver-colored Mercedes-Benz coupe.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141.

