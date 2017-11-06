PTL Links: Nov. 6, 2017

Visit the links below for more on today’s guest & topics:
- “Annie” At Stage 62
- Humane Animal Rescue
- Pittsburgh Center For Creative Reuse
- Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum
- AAA
AAA Winter Car Care Checklist:
- Battery & Charging System
- Battery Cables and Terminals
- Drive Belts
- Engine Hoses
- Tire Type and Tread
- Tire Pressure
- Air Filter
- Coolant Levels
- Lights
- Wiper Blades
- Washer Fluid
- Brakes
- Transmission, Brake, and Power Steering Fluids
- Emergency Road Kit
- Mobile Phone and Car Charger
- Drinking water
- First-aid kit
- Non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers
- Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats
- Snow shovel
- Blankets
- Extra warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves)
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Window washer solvent
- Ice scraper with brush
- Cloth or roll of paper towels
- Jumper cables
- Warning devices (flares or triangles)
- Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)