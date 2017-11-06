WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
DEADLY CHURCH SHOOTING: Texas Governor: 26 Killed In Deadliest Mass Shooting In State History | Live Streaming Coverage From CBS News

PTL Links: Nov. 6, 2017

Filed Under: AAA, Humane Animal Rescue, Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum, Stage 62

Visit the links below for more on today’s guest & topics:

AAA Winter Car Care Checklist:

  • Battery & Charging System
  • Battery Cables and Terminals
  • Drive Belts
  • Engine Hoses
  • Tire Type and Tread
  • Tire Pressure
  • Air Filter
  • Coolant Levels
  • Lights
  • Wiper Blades
  • Washer Fluid
  • Brakes
  • Transmission, Brake, and Power Steering Fluids
  • Emergency Road Kit
  • Mobile Phone and Car Charger
  • Drinking water
  • First-aid kit
  • Non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers
  • Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats
  • Snow shovel
  • Blankets
  • Extra warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves)
  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • Window washer solvent
  • Ice scraper with brush
  • Cloth or roll of paper towels
  • Jumper cables
  • Warning devices (flares or triangles)
  • Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch