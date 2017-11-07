Injured Deer Put Down After Being Trapped In Post Office Parking Lot

WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under: East Liberty, Local TV, Meghan Schiller

EAST LIBERTY (KDKA) – A panicked and injured deer was put down after running out of control at a post office in East Liberty.

The animal slammed into several parked cars and left behind a trail of damage.

No one seemed to be able to corral the animal, not the police, or the Game Commission. They even called in experts from the Pittsburgh Zoo to try to help.

Witnesses say the deer let itself into the building on the heels of an employee as she walked in the door. For a brief period of time, the deer ran around inside the mail room. Eventually, an employee coaxed it out the back door.

At that point, the deer was stuck in a fenced off back parking lot, where employees park and load up their mail trucks.

The clearly injured buck couldn’t find his way out and panic set in. The buck catapulted into several parked cars and even crushed one back bumper.

Unfortunately, police decided to put down the deer so it would no longer suffer.

No other details have been released at this time.

