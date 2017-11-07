State Police: Missing Unity Twp. Woman May Be At Special Risk For Harm

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Police are looking for a missing woman in Westmoreland County who they say may be at special risk of harm or injury.
According to state police, 86-year-old Mary Margaret Smith of Unity Township left her home on Murray Avenue on Tuesday morning and has not been seen since.
Officials say she may have gotten into an unknown vehicle.
Smith is white, stands at 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs 162 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red, green and white long-sleeved button-down dress shirt, black and white pants and blue shoes.
State police say she may be endangered.
They are asking anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to call 911 or the State Police Greensburg barracks at 724-832-3288.