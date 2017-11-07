Police Looking For Girl, 11, Who Never Made It Home From Afterschool Program

WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl from Morningside.

According to Pittsburgh Police, 11-year-old Chienne McCray never made it home from an afterschool program. She was supposed to be home around 4:30 p.m. Monday, but never arrived.

McCray is described as being 4-feet-9-inches tall, weighs about 80 pounds and has long braided hair.

She may be wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and black high-top sneakers with a rainbow design on them.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141.

