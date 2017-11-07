Police: Woman Robbed, Assaulted While Driving With Acquaintance

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PENN TOWNSHIP – Police in Penn Township are trying to find the person who robbed and assaulted a woman Monday morning.
The victim says a significant amount of money was stolen from her.
The women told police she was riding around in a Dodge Caliber with an acquaintance when that person started to assault her, then pushed her out of the vehicle.
The woman had minor injuries, but more details about her condition haven’t been released.
