Police Investigating South Side Fatal Stabbing

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) – Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the South Side.
According to police, officers were called to an apartment building in the 700 block of South 21st Street around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.
When they arrived, they found a 49-year-old man lying on the floor of the lobby with a stab wound to the chest.
The victim was transported to UPMC Mercy Hospital, where he died about an hour later.
So far, police have determined that the victim was stabbed in an apartment on the third floor.
There is no word about possible suspects at this time.
