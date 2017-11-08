BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Water Buffalo Locations | About 100,000 Impacted

Police Investigating South Side Fatal Stabbing

Filed Under: Local TV, South 21st Street, South Side

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) – Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the South Side.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment building in the 700 block of South 21st Street around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found a 49-year-old man lying on the floor of the lobby with a stab wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to UPMC Mercy Hospital, where he died about an hour later.

So far, police have determined that the victim was stabbed in an apartment on the third floor.

There is no word about possible suspects at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details  

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch