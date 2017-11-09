Man Charged With DUI After Going To Vote At Elementary School A Day Early

Filed Under: Douglas Shuttlesworth, Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Police in Pennsylvania say they’ve arrested a man who showed up to an elementary school intoxicated and hoping to vote – on the wrong day.

Authorities charged 34-year-old Douglas Shuttlesworth with a DUI after they found him at a school in Harrisburg on Monday.

(Photo Credit: Susquehanna Township Police Department)

Police say Shuttlesworth appeared intoxicated and they later found out he drove to the school thinking it was Election Day.

A woman who identified herself over the phone as Shuttlesworth’s mother says her son mistakenly thought it was Tuesday. He was not available to comment on the charge.

