Police: Sexually Violent Predator Wanted For Allegedly Providing Fake Address

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a Megan’s Law offender who they believe registered with a fake address after being released from a state correctional institution Tuesday.

State police say 44-year-old Robert William Bowen Jr. was released Tuesday after serving a sentence related to a 2007 conviction for indecent assault on two minors under the age of 13.

Bowen is considered a sexually violent predator and a lifetime Megan’s Law offender.

Bowen is about 6-feet-6-inches tall and 235 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. He has a scar about 1 inch about his left eyebrow.

He also has several tattoos: a pentagram on his left hand below the index knuckle, the start of a pentagram on his left forearm and Wylie Coyote on his left shoulder.

Police say they have determined that Bowen was never given permission to live at the address he listed as his primary residence, and Bowen does not personally know the resident of that address. Police believe Bowen used this address to avoid his sexual offender registration requirements.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bowen for failure to comply with registration requirements a felony of the first degree.

Police believe Bowen may be somewhere in southwestern Pennsylvania, possibly in the Pittsburgh area.

Anyone with information on Bowen’s whereabouts is asked to contact local police or state police in Greensburg at (724) 830-2431.