Police Seek Help Locating Missing Carnegie Woman

CARNEGIE (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman in Carnegie.
According to police, 68-year-old Alice Puel was last seen Wednesday morning walking to the Family Dollar store.
Puel is about 5-feet tall with long gray hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black pants and black boots.
She was also pushing a shopping cart, which helps he walk.
Anyone with information regarding Puel’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
