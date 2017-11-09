Police Seek Help Locating Missing Carnegie Woman

CARNEGIE (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman in Carnegie.

According to police, 68-year-old Alice Puel was last seen Wednesday morning walking to the Family Dollar store.

(Photo Credit: Carnegie Police)

Puel is about 5-feet tall with long gray hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black pants and black boots.

She was also pushing a shopping cart, which helps he walk.

Anyone with information regarding Puel’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

