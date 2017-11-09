Stolen Menorah Found In Front Of Penn State Frat House

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) — A stolen menorah was found damaged outside a Penn State fraternity Saturday.

In a statement, Rabbi Hershy Gourarie, co-director of Chabad of the Undergrads at Penn State University, says that a large menorah that stands in front of his home was stolen overnight on Friday, Oct. 27.

The menorah, which had been damaged, was later found in front of the Sigma Alpha Mu house. Sigma Alpha Mu is a Jewish-only fraternity. According to the Penn State News website, Sigma Alpha Mu was suspended for a two-year period starting in April for multiple violations of the university’s restrictions on alcohol use.

A security camera on the porch of the frat house captured four men placing the menorah on the porch.

(Photo Credit: Rabbi Hershy Gourarie)

Gourarie says he has been in contact with campus faculty and police to try to identify the men who stole the menorah.

“Chabad’s response to this incident will be to rebuild the menorah and increase in programming which will be aimed fostering increased awareness and pride of our Jewish heritage,” Gourarie says in a statement.

Gourarie urges anyone with information about this incident to contact police.

