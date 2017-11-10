Clairton Police Rescue Dogs From Deplorable Conditions

Filed Under: Allegheny County, Animal Cruelty, Clairton, Clairton Police, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Several dogs were rescued from inhumane conditions Friday as part of an ongoing investigation in Clairton.

According to Clairton Police, a total of 11 dogs were discovered when search warrants were served at two different locations for dog law violations.

Police say the animals were found living in deplorable conditions.

They were seized by animal control officers.

clairton humane investigation 2 Clairton Police Rescue Dogs From Deplorable Conditions

(Source: Clairton Police)

Police are not yet releasing many details about the investigation, but say that it’s been going on for several months and is continuing now.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch