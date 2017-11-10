Clairton Police Rescue Dogs From Deplorable Conditions

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Several dogs were rescued from inhumane conditions Friday as part of an ongoing investigation in Clairton.
According to Clairton Police, a total of 11 dogs were discovered when search warrants were served at two different locations for dog law violations.
Police say the animals were found living in deplorable conditions.
They were seized by animal control officers.
Police are not yet releasing many details about the investigation, but say that it’s been going on for several months and is continuing now.
